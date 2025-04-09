Rampaging Psg Can Blow Villa Away In Paris

Share

There is genuine belief in the French capital that this could be the year PSG finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy, and they will be looking to seize the initiative when Aston Villa arrive for the first leg of their quarter-final clash today.

PSG had to do it the hard way against Liverpool in the previous round as they lost the first leg at home before turning the tie round at Anfield.

That defeat is their only loss in their last 17 games, they’ve won the other 16, and on the balance of play they were incredibly unlucky not to at least avoid a loss in that fixture. Villa are also in fine form with seven successive wins after a 4-1 loss at Crystal Palace.

They have had a comparatively easy run of games during that spell, however, and their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend is probably their ‘best’ win during that spell – and they look set to come unstuck against their flying PSG side.

PSG have conceded in four of their last six games, all wins, and they have conceded in four of their six home games so far in this competition. Villa boss Unai Emery will be keen to get one over on one of his former clubs and the Premier League side look capable of scoring in Paris.

The Villans come into the game in fine form and have scored in 12 consecutive games, while theft have hit nine goals across five away fixtures in the Champions League.

PSG won 2-0 at Anfield to secure their last eight spot and claimed a 4-2 win over Manchester City in the French capital earlier in the tournament.

The Parisian side have been in strong scoring form with 20 goals across their last six games and they might be able to beat Villa with a bit of room to spare so a 3-1 home win has a chance. Bradley Barcola has gone a couple of games without scoring but has been in decent form with three assists in his last two starts.

The France international has three Champions League goals to his name in 12 appearances this season and should come into this game fresh after featuring from the bench against Angers at the weekend, so he looks a contender for an anytime goal.

