Rampaging Chelsea Welcome Leeds As Stuttering Spurs, Newcastle Tangle

Chelsea will look to continue their fine run under new coach Liam Rosenior when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in a midweek Premier League clash, while Tottenham Hotspur face struggling Newcastle United in North London.

Since Rosenior took charge last month, Chelsea have been in strong form, winning seven of their nine matches, including all four league games. The Blues are also scoring freely, netting at least two goals in seven of those games and coming off a 3-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

Chelsea’s confidence is further boosted by their impressive home record against Leeds. They are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings at Stamford Bridge and have won the last six. Leeds have not won there since 1999, making the task tough for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds, however, are improved in recent weeks. They have lost only two of their last 13 matches in all competitions and began that run with a 3-1 win over Chelsea in December. Most of their points have come at home, while away form remains a problem, with only Burnley and Wolves having picked up fewer points on the road.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will hope to build on recent signs of progress when they welcome Newcastle. Spurs’ 2-0 loss at Manchester United last weekend was affected by an early red card, and it ended a four-match unbeaten run that included a Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle arrive in poor form, having won just one of their last nine matches in all competitions. They have also lost their last three league games and have only two away wins all season. While the Magpies have scored in their last three away matches, their struggles suggest Spurs could edge a tight contest.