Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 years

Former Spain defender, Sergio Ramos has joined his boyhood club, Sevilla, 18 years after leaving for Real Madrid. Having left Paris St-Germain on a free transfer, the 37-year-old has signed a one-year deal.

“It’s a very special day, returning home is always a tremendous joy,” said Ramos, who returns to Sevilla with the club bottom of La Liga. “I am happy to return and try to contribute as soon as possible, which is the important thing.”

Ramos won a World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, earning a record 180 caps over 16 years, while also lifting four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.