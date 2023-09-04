Ramos Returns To Sevilla After 18 Years Away

Sergio Ramos has returned to Sevilla, the club he left 18 years ago to join Real Madrid.
Recall that the defender began his professional career at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, spending one season in the first team before signing for Real Madrid at age 19.
Ramos went on to captain Madrid and won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his 16 years there.
The Spain legend, who has 115 caps for the national team, spent the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain but was a free agent this summer following the expiry of his contract in France.
