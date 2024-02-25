Ramos Returns To Bernabéu In Real, Sevilla Duel

Real Madrid against Sevilla FC is the blockbuster fixture of Matchday 26, especially because it will be Sergio Ramos’ return to his former home. The Sunday night game this matchday is a huge one, a duel between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC.

Sergio Ramos will make his long-awaited return to the Bernabéu, playing his first game there in almost four years. The former Real Madrid captain will relish playing in front of this crowd, but his focus will be on securing a point or three for his current team.

For the second week in a row, second-placed Girona FC are in action in the Monday night game. They host Rayo Valle- cano, their first home game in three weeks, and will hope for a better result than last matchday, when they suffered a 3-2 loss in Bilbao.

The Catalan side have a seven- point cushion in terms of staying in the Champions League spots, but will be determined to add three more points to their tally in Matchday 26.

The first two games of Sunday take place in Andalusia, with Cádiz CF vs RC Celta first up. Later, Real Betis meet Athletic Club, with both teams pushing for European qualification.UD Las Palmas vs CA Osasuna follows and Ante Budimir will try to keep up his fine scoring form for Los Rojillos.