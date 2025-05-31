Ramnani, Mahtani, Reach Out To Nigerians With Disabilities

Share

International businessmen and investors, Sudeep Ramnani and Jai Mahtani, on Friday continued their philanthropic outreach in Nigeria with a special visit to the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with Pukka Logistics and Support Services Ltd.

Their representative, Beulah Akingbelu-Banjo, who led the welfare team, shared lots of food items and delivered messages of hope and comfort to the people.

The outreach is an initiative to support the efforts of the Nigerian government to alleviate hunger and food poverty in the country.

The outreach, which commenced in March 2024, has reached thousands of Nigerians across several local government areas with a mission to impact the 774 local government areas in the country, but reaches one local government at a time.

Responding, Ms. Florence Chima Austin, who represented CCD, expressed profound gratitude to the organisers for their kindness and thoughtfulness and advocated for more of such kind gestures in the future.

