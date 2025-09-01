Ramnani, Mahtani Extend Support To Indigent Widows, Widowers

International businessmen and philanthropists, Sudeep Ramnani and Jai Mahtani, in partnership with Pukka Logistics and Support Services Ltd, on August 29, extended their humanitarian outreach to widows and widowers in the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The intervention, carried out in collaboration with the Tabitha New Life Foundation (TNLF), saw food items distributed to the beneficiaries. The welfare team was led by Mrs. Beulah Akingbelu-Banjo, who represented the donors. Akingbelu-Banjo explained that the initiative, which began in March 2024, has already impacted thousands of Nigerians across several communities. She added that the longterm goal is to reach every local government area in Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.