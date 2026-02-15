Abuja Continental Hotel has un- veiled special packages for guests’ immersive experience as part of its offerings for the Ramadan season, which beckons.

The hotel’s General Manager, Aurelio Giraudo, who disclosed this said the hotel’s special Ramadan packages are designed to blend spirituality, luxury, and relaxation.

According to him, Abuja Continental Hotel is the perfect choice for those looking to combine spiritual retreat with luxury and comfort, with hotel’s Rama- dan packages offering a unique blend of tradition, hospitality, and relaxation.

The GM explained that the hotel’s Ramadan packages are designed to cater to all tastes and preferences, whether you’re looking for a serene environment to commune or a family vacation, stressing that its prime location and luxurious amenities, make Abuja Continental Hotel the ultimate destination for Ramadan.

“The hotel’s Iftar Delights at Kwali Hall offer a mouth-watering spread of halal-certified dishes, blending rich Nigerian flavours, with classic Ramadan favourites. Guests can enjoy a serene and peaceful atmosphere, complete with Ramadan-themed décor and Quranic recitations,” he said

“The hotel’s expert chefs have carefully crafted a menu that will tantalise the senses and satisfy the soul,” added Giraudo. The menu, he noted, ranges from traditional Nigerian favourites to authentic Middle Eastern delicacies, ensuring something special and rich blend for everyone.

According to him, Sahoor (early morning food) Under the Stars is another highlight of the hotel’s Ramadan offerings, with guests starting their day of devotion with a nourishing pre-dawn meal.

Giraudo noted that the hotel’s team is dedicated to ensuring that every guest experiences a memorable stay, with exceptional service and attention to details from the moment of arrival.

Guests, he further disclosed, would be treated to a rich range of amenities, including the fitness centre and spa where they will experience uniquely designed wellness treats.

Located at the heart of the political and administrative capital of Nigeria, Abuja, the hotel’s location, makes it an ideal choice for those to seeking to explore the city’s attractions as well because it is a tourist destination of note.

He enjoined Muslim faithful and other guests and patrons of the hotel to experience the true spirit of Ramadan at Abuja Continental Hotel, where luxury meets spirituality.