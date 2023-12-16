Rambagh Place, the Ritz-Carlton, Six Senses Make Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best Luxury Hotels List

Twenty-five luxury hotels across the global made the list of Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Best of the Best Luxury Hotels in 2023. Below are the 25 choice hotels for your delight:

1. Rambagh Place; Jaipur, India From world-renowned landmarks to modern business hotels, idyllic beach resorts to authentic Grand Palaces, each Taj hotel offers an unrivalled fusion of warm Indian hospitality, world-class service and modern luxury. For over a century, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, the iconic flagship has set a benchmark for fine living with exquisite refinement, inventiveness and warmth.

2. Ozen Reserve Bolifushi; Bolifushi Island, Maldives Is located in a spot of graceful elegance, offering excitement within endless beauty. Hidden beneath lush tropical vegetation, the resort island is surrounded by expansive white beaches and turquoise waters. The resort brings alive the quintessential Ozen Collection experience. From the traditional Maldivian island welcome and seamless hospitality to tropical adventures, every stay is carefully crafted to indulge you with a romantic escape or a joyful family getaway. The property is a 20-minute luxury catamaran or speedboat ride from the Velana International Airport.

3. Ikos Dassia; Corfu, Greece Ikos Dassia is a new five star resort, built in a luxurious, contemporary Mediterranean style, located on the beachfront setting of Dassia beach, on Corfu Island, with its own long sandy beach. It applies the highest standards of quality, service and entertainment, design and style, according to the award-winning ‘In- finite Lifestyle’ concept. The resort includes 411 spacious rooms and suites, two main buildings with bed- rooms and the resort’s main facilities as well as low rise bungalow-style rooms, eight restaurants, 10 Bars, two spa centres, indoor and outdoor pools, an open-air theatre, as well as a big range of sports and watersports facilities, fitness centres, mini clubs and children’s facilities.

4. Ikos Andalusia; Estepona, Spain Soak up the carefree ambience and ultra-cool Mediterranean style of all-inclusive Ikos Andalusia, on Spain’s sundrenched Costa Del Sol and the ideal location to experience Marbella’s luxuriously vibrant lifestyle. Our award-winning Infinite Lifestyle ensures virtually every element of your vacation is included in the original cost to ensure your stay with us is lavish, relaxed and perfectly unforgettable.

5. The Ritz-Carlton; Hong Kong, China Occupying floors 102 to 118 of the International Commerce Centre in Kowloon, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, is the highest hotel in the world. The five-star Hong Kong hotel’s 312 guestrooms offer spectacular city and harbor views. The hotel offers guests an epicurean journey in the sky with its six distinctive dining venues, including state-of-the-art Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Tosca di Angelo and Michelin two-starred Chinese restaurant Tin Lung Heen as rooftop bar Ozone at 490 meters above sea level. For those wishing to relax and indulge, The Ritz-Carlton Spa Hong Kong, located on the 116th floor, features nine deluxe treatment rooms and two couple’s suites, redefining the urban spa experience in the city and across Asia.

6. Shangri-La The Shard; London Feel an unparalleled connection at Shangri-La The Shard, London. Stay in the capital’s highest hotel, in one of the world’s most iconic buildings, while enjoying panoramic skyline views that connect you to the whole city. This is the only five-star luxury hotel in London Bridge, contrast- ing sleek modern style with the area’s rich historic character.

7. Padma Resort Ubud; Puhu, Indonesia Ensconced within an untouched river valley overlooking the enchanting bamboo forests of Payangan in Ubud; the 149- room Padma Resort Ubud is an expansive destination resort located north of Bali’s celebrated cultural centre. Padma Resort Ubud features the five-star amenities and facilities offered by the renowned Padma hospitality brand including stunning views from every room or suite, an 89-metre infinity swimming pool and signature world- class dining venues. Comprising 11 hectares, Padma Resort Ubud offers discerning travellers a rare opportunity to experience contemporary Balinese architecture and artworks in an unparalleled natural setting.

8. Six Senses Laamu; Olhuveli Island, Maldives Dolphins spin all along the shores of Six Senses Laamu, located in the pristine Laamu Atoll. From Male’ Airport, it is just a 40-minute flight along the beautiful Maldivian coastline followed by a short speed boat trip. Offering 96 villas, both overwater and on the beach, and an abundance of dining options, water sports, spa and other great activities. Service is second to none with your butler overseeing every need from arrival to departure.

9. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai; Dubai, United Arab Emirates JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai – the world’s tallest hotel. It is a place where dreams come true, as is our hotel in Dubai. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai offers a spectrum of business facilities for the most discerning travellers. We are a hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates synonymous with intuitive service and refined taste, and our luxury hotel’s title is given only to the finest properties in the Marriott portfolio.

10. Ikos Aria; Kós, Greece Basking in the enticing Dodecanese sun- shine on the southwest coast of Kos island, Ikos Aria offers a compelling mix of contemporary style and traditional hospitality.

11. The Oriental Jade Hotel; Hanoi, Vietnam

12. Voyage Sorgun; Side, Türkiye Voyage Sorgun awaits you for an unforgettable holiday where you’ll witness the unique harmony of blue and green that goes through sea from Sorgun Forest. De- gusto, the main restaurant of the property, offers the most special flavours of Turkish and world cuisines in a wide range. Let yourself explore new tastes and zests besides your favourite dishes at the delicately prepared buffet. Showing its difference in any field, the property achieves to gain appreciation of guests also with a la carte restaurants.

13. Rixos Premium Belek – The Land of Legends Access; Belek, Türkiye Rixos Hotel Premium Belek stretches over 405,000 square meters of Calabrian Pine and pistachio tree forests with an exclusive kilometer-long sandy beach ex- tending one hundred meters inland. The premises are cradled within a magnificent natural setting that shamelessly flaunts the spellbinding natural beauty of the Belek region.

14. Adiwana Bisma Ubud; Ubud, Indonesia Adiwana Bisma is a resort like no other. It is located right in the heart of Ubud, five minutes away from the famous Ubud Palace, yet it is hidden and offers a serene side of Ubud. It has luxury on its DNA, however, it invites you with its warmth and homey vibes. Adiwana Bisma com- bines the artistic Balinese elements with their tasteful contemporary style.

15. Grand Velas Los Cabos; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico Grand Velas Los Cabos is the perfect combination of world-class service and wondrous surroundings. Luxury 307 suites overlooking the Sea of Cortez; haute cuisine at seven restaurants, one coffee shop, five bars and Aqua bar; the most extensive wine selection of the region; and Spa.

16. Nikki Beach Resort and Spa; Dubai Luxury lifestyle beachfront resort located on Pearl Jumeira. Spanning over 52,000 square meters on a private beach, the resort comprises 132 keys including 117 rooms and suites and 15 private pool villas. The complex houses four food and beverage venues as well as Nikki Spa. Located off Jumeirah Beach Road, this exclusive resort is perfectly placed for accessing Dubai’s spectacular shopping malls and tourist attractions, as well as the city’s key business districts and Dubai International Airport.

17. Corpo Santo Lisbon Historical Hotel; Lisbon, Portugal Located next to the riverside area, in one of the prime areas of the Lisbon Centre and very close to the cosmopolitan Bairro Alto and Chiado, Corpo Santo Lisbon Historical Hotel has 75 rooms, including eight suites. The Corpo Santo Hotel is a five-star superior hotel that offers excellent service in a refined but comfortable environment, where the old and historical combine with the modern and cosmopolitan.

18.Riad Kheirredine; Marrakech, Morocco It will welcome and pamper you with that unique sense of warmth that only Morocco can offer. You will feel exhilarated by the smell of its perfumes and its light, it will be an encounter that your traveller’s soul should not miss. The Riad Kheirredine has 14 unique rooms and draws its energy and originality from its capacity to function as a bridge, a connection, between the past and the present.

19. The Upper House; Hong Kong, China The Upper House is a highly individualised small luxury hotel designed by Hong Kong architect, Andre Fu. The hotel’s 117 rooms (including 21 suites and 2 penthouses) stands at 730 square feet – the largest in Hong Kong. They feature wonderfully spacious bathrooms and dressing areas, and offer either scenic harbour or island views. Calming and contemporary, the rooms are designed to provide a sense of relaxation, warmth and understated luxury.

20. Hotel Clark Budapest; Budapest, Hungary Hotel Clark is perfectly situated in downtown Budapest, looking onto the Chain Bridge; one of the most emblematic historic sights of the city. The hotel is in close proximity to a number of World Heritage Sites, including the Buda Castle funicular, located just across the street. The five star Hotel Clark offers 79 rooms in various categories, an elegant design lobby area, adjoining boardrooms for your meetings, a panoramic fitness room with a Finnish dry sauna, an á’la carte restaurant, a rooftop bar, and private on-site parking.

21. Sofitel México City Reforma; Mexico City, Mexico The new Sofitel Mexico City Reforma is the perfect place to indulge in a decidedly chic experience that combines the essence of Mexico with the spirit of French Art de Vivre, characteristic of Sofitel. Ideally located in the iconic Paseo De La Reforma Avenue, the first luxury French-branded hotel with breathtaking views of the city and the Angel of Independence.

22. Constance Prince Maurice; Mauritius, Africa Experience the ultimate romantic hide- away, where stunning architectural design meets relaxed luxury. Step into this high functioning deluxe paradise, and choose from one of the 64 Junior suites, 12 Family suites, 12 Villas or the sumptuous Princely Villa.

23. Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel; Mauritius Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel offers an innovative concept: You&Me moments. Situated on the North coast of Mauritius, at Anse la Raie, Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel is the ideal address for an escape and happy moments together.

24. Quinta Jardins do Lago; Madeira, Portugal Large Botanical Garden with more them 500 different species of plants and a variety of pleasant and relaxing areas.

25. The Hazelton Hotel; Toronto, Canada The Hazelton Hotel is an excellent choice for travellers visiting Toronto, offering a quaint environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay.