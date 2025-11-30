Following the claim that the South African government is killing white people, the President of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa, has described it as “blatant misinformation.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, who has been at loggerheads with South Africa since his return to the White House in January 2o, made this allegation via his Truth Social.

According to the 47th President, he pointed to false claims of “White genocide” of Afrikaners, a minority population descended from European colonisers.

The US government also boycotted last weekend’s G20 summit in Johannesburg, and Trump announced on Wednesday that he would not invite South Africa to the next gathering of the world’s leading economies, which he plans to host at a golf course in Miami owned by his family.

Reacting to the allegation, President Ramaphosa, in a televised address, said the reasons the US gave for its “non-participation” were informed by “baseless and false allegations that South Africa is perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people”.

“This is blatant misinformation about our country,” the president said on the SABC broadcast.

“As a country, we are aware that the stance taken by the US administration has been influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within our country, in the US and elsewhere.

“These people who are spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa’s national interests, destroying South African jobs and weakening our country’s relations with one of our most important partners.”

Ramaphosa, however, said South Africa was willing “to continue to engage in dialogue with the United States government, and to do so with respect and with dignity as equal sovereign countries”.