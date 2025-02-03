Share

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday hit back at United States President, Donald Trump over the threat to cut funding to the African nation after accusing it of confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump announced he was cutting off all future funding to the country pending an investigation.

He also noted that South Africa’s leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things without giving examples.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social, “South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people very badly. I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed.

“So, that’s under investigation right now. We’ll make a determination, and until such time as we find out what South Africa is doing–they’re taking away land and confiscating land, and actually, they’re doing things that are perhaps far worse than that,” he added.

Reacting to the development via his X handle, Ramaphosa noted that the democratic nation of South Africa respects the rule of law, justice and equity, noting that the government hasn’t confiscated any land.

READ ALSO

Ramaphosa, while acknowledging the US as a significant political and trade partner, corrected that South Africa only benefits from the US-funded PEPFAR Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIVAids programme.”

His tweets read, “South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African Government has not confiscated any land.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution.

“South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners.

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest. We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and more common understanding of these matters.

“The US remains a key strategic political and trade partner for South Africa. With the exception of PEPFAR Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIVAids programme, there is no other funding that is received by South Africa from the United States.”

According to AFP, the land issue in South Africa has long been divisive, with efforts to redress the inequality of white-rule drawing criticism from conservatives including the world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and is a powerful Trump adviser.

Share

Please follow and like us: