Ramalent As Period Of Spiritual Rejuvenation

In 1943, both Christians’ Lent and Muslims’ Holy Month of Ramadan coincided. After 83 years, the same thing repeated itself. To some, it is coincidental, providential, and not a strange occurrence that this year too, adherents of both faith started the yearly ‘ritual on the same day, the 18th of February. ADEYEMI LAHANMI reports on the significance of the spiritual exercises and the lessons

In 1943, both the Christians’ Lent and Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan coincided. That was 83 years ago until the coincidence repeated itself this year.

Beyond being coincidental, some believe it is providential. Adherents of both faiths say this coincidental spiritual exercise should promote piety and rejuvenation The holy month of fasting is a set period for believers to humble themselves and pray, asking for forgiveness, reconciliation, showing love, and living peacefully with one another, irrespective of religious affiliation.

At the commencement of the 40-day Lent, Pope Leo XIV emphasized fasting “as a holistic spiritual practice, focusing on both bodily abstinence and “fasting from words” to promote conversion, inner peace, and social responsibility.” Core themes of the Papal view on Lent include the fact that it is time for conversion, a “powerful” time to leave behind selfish, “old habits” and stop the “frenzy” of modern life.

It is a “battle” to release oneself from complacency. Christians were urged to pray with “docile hearts, fast from gossip, harsh judgments, and negative speech, share with those in need (almsgiving), particularly of one’s time and resources., and pause and look inward to remove the “masks” worn in every day.

This is Providential

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, highlighted that the simultaneous commencement of Lent and Ramadan carried a powerful message for Nigeria and the world.

He said, “As a nation, God created us Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists. If God wants to make everybody one, worshipping the same religion, nobody can change it. But He has created us that way. “Look at what the Lord has done today.

We are starting Ramadan and Lent today. Before now, it used to be in between. But this year, it is not by accident. It is not a coincidence. It is providential.

“That is a lesson to everybody in Nigeria and in the world: that we must tolerate one another. We must live in peace. It is when you have peace that you can talk of progress and stability.” Speaking with Mudeerul Madrasah Ustadh Abdul-Hadi Mutolib Owolabi, said: “Scripturally speaking, Allah the Almighty said fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you. Quran 2:183 shows that Lent fasting has been observed for over a thousand years before Ramadan fasting, meaning since the time of Moses, Qur’an 7:142. The period of fasting at that time remains the same to date in Islam, that is, the ninth month of the lunar calendar, as seen in Jeremiah 36:9, in the fifth year of King Jehoiakim.”

Speaking further, “Waiting for the King, Emir, Sultan, Sheik, Islamic clerics, and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs to confirm the sighting of the moon and be the authority to announce the start of the blessed month of Ramadan is in line with the above biblical proof.

It was King Jehoiakim who announced fasting in Jerusalem during his time, as it was the culture and responsibility of the religious royal kingdom to do so when there was no Gregorian calendar.

“The Lenten season is a period for repentance and sober reflection for Christians, which is annual. Ramadan fasting for Muslims is of the same aim according to the prophetic saying of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which says: whoever faithfully and sincerely fasts the Ramadan fast, all his or her sins will be forgiven, and he or she will become a sin-free person like a newborn baby (Hadith Bukhari).”

The cleric continued, saying, “The Holy Qur’an stated further that the main goal of Ramadan fasting for Muslims is piety, that is, to become pious. The avoidance of evil to protect your fast from being null and void is nothing but piety, and to thereafter continue the same way of life after the fasting period.

I personally choose to call this year’s twin fast by the name ‘RAMALENT,’ even though it could not be found in the world dictionary, because on Ash Wednesday was the day Ramadan fasting began.”

“All sorts of corrupt practices, beginning from the grassroots to our leaders, should be dealt with accordingly from the roots of both religions’ practices, because both religions’ books were in use for swearing in political office holders to both elected and appointed posts respectively.

Therefore, the Lenten period with Ramadan is a 30/40-day training period on how to change Nigeria for the better, because nothing will change positively without a positive change of attitude.”

Speaking with Prophet Segun Faleye of the CAC Palace of Prayer, Magodo, Lagos on the importance of this season to Christians and others, he said, “The season is talking about the ministry, love, and sacrifice. Christ gave us this example during his ministry here on earth, fasting for forty days and nights.

You know what it means to your body when you do that. This was to prepare him for the assignment ahead of him because he came to this world for a purpose, and for him to achieve it, there were certain sacrifices he needed to make.”

Faleye continued, “We have to follow the examples Christ laid down for us by fasting, which we must also do. This season is a time of praying and humbling ourselves before God because the Bible says, ‘If my people, who bear my name, will humble themselves and pray, then I will hear from heaven and will heal their land.'”

Speaking on the significance of this period, Faleye said that “you can notice that people are calm during this season as they are observing the fast.

When one is truly fasting, one won’t think of committing any sin but just focus on communing and consecrating oneself, because prayer is the master key. There is the belief that when prayers are offered, there is a greater power that will grant answers to my prayers.”

The prophet noted that during this period, people give testimonies, and even Jesus said that without prayers and fasting, there are no signs and wonders.”

Opening on how Christians should behave, he said said, “Our lives must be sacrificial, and even as a man of God, one must care and look after others as you must go out of your way to do that.

Citing the case of the good Samaritan in the Bible, who attended to the person attacked and wounded by robbers, leaving him half dead, tells us that we need to care for others.

This is the time to discipline oneself from all that we do in excess, like eating and talking, because every believer must discipline themselves.” Commenting on true fasting, Faleye noted that many people are ignorant about it.

“You don’t fast carnally; it is to be done spiritually. It is the time of communication with God and keeping yourself pure. As you are fasting, you are not expecting any reward from anybody but God, which is answered prayers.

God’s issues are not ‘sharp sharp’ like some people would want them; it involves patience, and that is why He said wait, and that was why He said, ‘tarry here until I give you, my promise.'”

Sharing his views on the fasting of both Christians and Muslims that started on the same day, he stated, “You can’t query God, and this moment is all about love. Nobody can fight for God.”

Effect on interfaith relationship

Faleye stated that this period has shown us not to discriminate, as we are collaborating. We should not disturb each other, as there is freedom to practice faith.

Unfortunately, we have some people who believe they are the ones who can fight for God, and it is very unnecessary, as God expects us to love, sacrifice, and show humility from both faiths. This is the time to pray for a positive tomorrow and also for the people in positions of power, by giving them ideas and not just criticizing.

Effects on Leadership trust

“Let me tell you the truth. God is the prime mover of every event. We must avoid blame games and should always pray for our leaders in power. Whether we are doing good or bad, we will all account for our stewardship.”

The Chief Imam Tajuden Bolanle AnsarudDeen society of Nigeria , this is a period for us to make an impact in people’s lives as believers.

“Let someone who came crying to you laugh when the person is going out. It is also the time to give appreciation to God for all He has bestowed on us. We must live in peace and harmony, be kind to one another, because first of all, we are all human.”