Ramadan: Zulum Flags Off Distribution Of Food Items To 300,0000 Families

To bring succour to the vulnerable and poor families, the Borno State Governor Babagsna Zulum has flagged off the distribution of rice, millet and sugar to 300,000 bottom poor families in the spirit of Ramadan fast.

Speaking at the flagging off of the distribution of 2026 Ramadan Palliatives at the Ranat Square yesterday, Zulum said 300,000 bottom poor families across the 27 local government areas will benefit from the programme.

He said the first phase of beneficiaries were drawn 15 wards of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and 6 wards, 1 ward each in Konduga and Maga.

It could be recalled that this the 7th time since assumption of office, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has prioritized the provision of Ramadan Palliatives to the people of the state, especially the less privileged, to enable them to cushion their hardship during the holy month of Ramadan.

‘Zulum said: “Apart from this gesture to the 300,000 bottom families, 35 trucks of rice and 35 trucks sugar each will be given to political stakeholders and elders across the 27 local government areas. So, that they not interface with that of the masses.”