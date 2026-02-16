Ramadan: Zamfara First Lady Lauds Commissioner’s Wife Over Humanitarian Outreach

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has lauded Hajiya Binta Lawal Barau Bungudu, wife of the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, for her generous humanitarian initiative in support of vulnerable families ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony in Fulfuri, Bungudu Local Government Area, the First Lady described the intervention as a remarkable demonstration of compassion, leadership and commitment to community welfare.

She noted that such timely initiatives reflect the true spirit of Ramadan, selflessness, charity and solidarity with the less privileged.

As part of the outreach programme, Hajiya Binta distributed 5,000 wrappers and 200 bags of 10kg corn flour to women and vulnerable households across Fulfuri district, providing essential support to ease the burden of the fasting period.

In further demonstration of her administration’s dedication to social welfare, the First Lady also provided cash assistance of ₦5,000 each to 500 women to help cushion economic hardship and enable beneficiaries to observe Ramadan with dignity and peace of mind.

Her Excellency commended Hajiya Binta for her continued dedication to community service, emphasising that such interventions strengthen social bonds, promote unity and ensure that no family is left behind during this sacred season.

She encouraged beneficiaries to utilise the items judiciously and to embody the values of love, patience, peace, and mutual support that define Ramadan.

The First Lady prayed for Almighty Allah to reward the organisers abundantly, grant lasting peace and prosperity to Fulfuri district and Zamfara State and accept the ibadah of all during the holy month.