Ramadan: Zamfara First Lady Flags Off Distribution Of Welfare Packages

The Zamfara State Governor’s wife, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has flagged off the distribution of Ramadan welfare under Zakat and Endowment Board covering 16,000 orphans and less privileged been selected from across the 19 emirates of the state.

Speaking while flagging off the distribution ceremony, the Zamfara State First Lady, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, disclosed that last year the Board distributed welfare packages to 6,000 orphans across the state. She noted that this year, the government approved additional support to benefit 16,000 orphans and vulnerable persons across the 19 Emirates.

She urged the beneficiaries to continue praying for lasting peace and stability in the state and advised them to make proper use of the items received rather than selling them.

Each beneficiary received 25 kilograms of rice, a wrapper for female or five yards of fabric for male, and ₦20,000 cash support.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Malam Ahmad Ibn Sheikh Umar Kanoma, stated that the gesture was aimed at alleviating hardship and bringing joy to the faces of orphans and other vulnerable groups during the holy month of Ramadan and the forthcoming Sallah celebration.

Sheikh Kanoma also explained that, the board remains a non political and statutory body responsible for overseeing the collection, distribution, and management of Zakat and endowments in the state. Malam Kanoma therefore called on wealthy individuals to liaise with the board when distributing their Zakat to ensure it reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

The Chairman also expressed appreciation to the Zamfara State Government for its continued support in enhancing the activities of the board and promoting religious and humanitarian initiatives across the state.