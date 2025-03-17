Ramadan: Zamfara APC Tackles Grudges By Exco Member

Share

The Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced self from a publication that went viral by one of its members who is the party’s welfare Secretary, Bashir Idris Ataka over the Ramadan welfare package from Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, questioning the truth about the gesture.

In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris noted that the party does not welcome any move which is capable of smearing it’s hard earned reputation in the state and nation at large.

“The party wishes to state categorically that the writer spoke on his individual behalf and not the position of the party.

“The APC in Zamfara State remains grateful to all the goodwill and welfare packages coming from the Minister especially during seasons like the Ramadan and Sallah which has always come through the party and distributed to all intended persons regardless of their political party allegiances.

“The state APC Chairman, hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani therefore urges all members particularly those in the circle of leadership to always channel their grievances through the appropriate ways so that they will be addressed rather than going public with uninformed issues.

“The party will however investigate the matter and take all the necessary steps to prevent the occurrence of such attitude.

“We are appealing to all party supporters to remain patient and continue to appreciate all supports from the party leaders and chieftains for the improvement of the welfare of our members at all levels,” the statement read.

