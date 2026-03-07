Ramadan: Zahra’u Umar Reaches Out To Vulnerable Families

Former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Kano State, Dr Malama Zahra’u Umar, has reached out to 300 individuals with disabilities and 50 widows with food relief packages as part of her Ramadan charity initiative.

The food items, carefully selected to meet the nutritional needs of the beneficiaries, included staples such as rice, beans, and cooking oil.

Each package was also accompanied by a special Ramadan treat, dates, symbolising the breaking of fast.

She stated that the gesture aimed at spreading joy and alleviating the struggles of vulnerable families during the holy month,

The Former Commissioner explained that it is a period of giving and sharing, excited to be the vessel for them.

“Ramadan is a time for giving and sharing, and I’m humbled to be a vessel for these wonderful people,” Dr Umar said. “I pray that Allah accepts our good deeds and grants us all a blessed Ramadan.” She said.

Dr Umar further highlighted the importance of selflessness, kindness and community support during challenging times.

“This is exactly what we need during Ramadan – compassion and generosity,” said Aisha Mohammed, a beneficiary. “May Allah bless Dr. Umar and her family.”

She noted that the event aimed to promote community solidarity and support for those in need.

According to her, as the month of Ramadan continues, this gesture serves as a reminder of the power of kindness and the impact it can have on individuals and communities.