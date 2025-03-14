Ramadan: You’re Not True Muslim If You Don’t Believe In Jesus – Naira Marley

Share

Popular Nigerian singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has shared his view on being a true Muslim amid the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

Taking to his X page on Friday, Naira Marley disclosed that any Muslim who doesn’t believe in Jesus isn’t a true Muslim.

New Telegraph reports that Naira Marley has been sharing religious views since the start of Ramadan.

Sharing his own religious view, He wrote; “No Muslim is a Muslim if he does not believe in Jesus (Peace be upon him).”

His latest post has, however, sparked a debate between Christians and Muslims in the comment section on both religions’ views on Jesus.

While Christians believe Jesus is God or the Son of God, Muslims view him as prophet of God, a messenger sent to the Children of Israel with the Gospel.

