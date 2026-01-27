Ramadan: Yari To Distribute 746 Trucks Of Assorted Grains 

Former Governor of Zamfara State and current Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari, has approved the delivery of 746 trucks of assorted food items for distribution to residents of the state as part of this year’s Ramadan welfare program.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the Publicity Committee, Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, Dr. Lawal M. Liman (Gabdon Kaura), Chairman of Senator Yari’s Palliatives Distribution Committee and also Chairman of the Governing Board of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Kaduna State disclosed that out of the 746 trucks, 628 are designated for the general populace, regardless of political affiliation.

Birnin Magaji added that 118 trucks of rice will be distributed to Polling Unit Committees through the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Zamfara’s 147 political wards as the first phase of the program.

Each of the state’s 14 Local Government Areas is expected to receive 45 trucks of assorted food items. A total of 315,000 beneficiaries have been identified for the distribution, which is scheduled to commence before the start of Ramadan.

Liman urged all committees involved in the distribution chain to strictly adhere to the established procedures to ensure that the donor’s goal of alleviating the hardship of the people is fully achieved.