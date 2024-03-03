Ramadan: Yari To Distribute 358 Trucks Of Assorted Grains

Former governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is set to distribute 358 trucks of assorted foodstuffs comprised of Rice, Millet, Sugar and Maize to the people of the State irrespective of political climes in an attempt to assist them begin the holy month of Ramadan with relative ease.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, Publicity Committee of the exercise, Muhammad Ibrahim Birnin Magaji, saying, the palliatives were aimed to alleviate difficulties being faced especially by the very poor families and those devastated by the current hardship in the country, as well as the lingering security challenges across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Under the arrangement which has been perfected by the main distribution committee headed by Hon. Lawal M. Liman who doubles as Chairman, A. A Yari Political Organization, 17,500 households in each of the 13 out of 14 Local government areas of the State are to receive the said items while 22,500 households are targeted in Gusau local government area.

Receiving the report of 250,000 beneficiaries drawn from various local government areas on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Gusau, Hon. Lawal M Liman revealed that, three additional items as Rice, Sugar and Millet were added to the previous program that saw to the distribution of only maize because of the significance of the holy month of Ramadan

He explained that more than 98% of the commodities were successfully transported to various local government areas of the state making it easy for the beneficiaries to get the palliatives in the shortest possible time.

The Chairman maintained that beneficiaries of the palliatives must be needy, especially orphans, widows and divorcees.

He also stated that the distribution would begin on or before the holy month of Ramadan, and urged people to continue praying for the former Governor, the state, and the country as a whole.