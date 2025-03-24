Ramadan: Wike Distributes 10,000 Bags Of Rice To Muslims

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, commenced the distribution of 10,000 bags of rice to the Muslim faithful in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the rice is part of a palliative measure aimed at cushioning the effects of economic hardship on residents during Ramadan.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, at the symbolic handover ceremony in Gwagwalada Area Council, the Minister emphasized that Ramadan is a season of care and compassion.

He noted: “This is a testament to how the Minister identifies with the religious community and the value he places on religious harmony.

“What we are doing here today exemplifies the Minister’s empathy for our brothers and sisters, especially the less privileged.

“Ramadan, as I have said, is a season defined by prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

“The Minister, in his own little way, is trying to support the Muslim community in the FCT by ensuring that, as they go through fasting and prayers, they have something to break their fast with.

“This is part of the almsgiving initiative the Minister is carrying out today to show solidarity with them.”

Earlier, Chief Imam Lawal Mustapha expressed gratitude on behalf of the Muslim community, acknowledging the Minister’s generosity.

“This kind gesture, demonstrated in our presence through the distribution of foodstuffs, is deeply appreciated by us as citizens of this country, and Abuja in particular.

“We thank the Minister for his goodwill. In return, we offer our sincere prayers for him, recognizing his respect and care for us. We are very, very happy.”

