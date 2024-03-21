Ramadan: Where’re Palliatives, Grains To Break Fast, Nigerlites Cry Out

Days after Governor Umaru Bago declared a five-day public holiday for the sharing and monitoring of the distribution of palliatives and Ramadan feeding, Nigerlites on Thursday cried out claiming politicians and those saddled with the process have ruined the process.

Some of the residents in Minna, the state capital who spoke with our Correspondent said as of Wednesday (third day), nothing had gotten to them.

According to Hajia Rahinat Salihu, we have been coming out since on Monday to see whether they will come and share the Palliatives but we didn’t see anybody or any Palliatives.

“Maybe they (politicians) have taken it to their party members or as usual hoarded the Palliatives like they used to do. I hope Governor Bago will hear about it that in Chanchaga we didn’t see any Palliatives, she added.

It should be noted that Governor Bago through the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman declared Monday 18th to Friday 22nd as a public holiday For the sharing of N976 million for Ramadan feeding across the Eight Emirate Councils in the State.

Another Minna resident, who simply pleaded for his first name in print, Ibrahim while condemning the delay in sharing the Palliatives said, “We believe Governor Bago has released the money to them, I do not know why out of five days, they have not shared anything to us in the third day.

“There is no time we do not come out to check whether they have brought the items. As a civil servant, we were made to stay at home so that we could all benefit, but what is the essence now if for three days nothing happened?

“Please, let Governor Bago know that we have not seen any Palliatives or anything to break our fasting. I just hope those involved should use the remaining two days to do the needful”.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon Binta Mamman and made available to Journalists in Minna, the government also procured assorted grains worth billions of Naira to be distributed to all the 25 local government areas (LGAs), Emirate Councils, Religious leaders, Security Agencies and Political Parties.

According to Hon. Binta Mamman, “Zone “A” feeding centres of Bida, Agaie and Lapai will receive N222 Million, N43 Million, and N40 Million respectively. While Minna, Kagara and Suleja feeding Centres will get N227 Million, N43 Million and N105 Million respectively.

“Kontagora and Borgu Emirates feeding Centres are to receive N226 Million and N70 Million respectively”.

However, on Thursday, the Legislative Arm of Mokwa Local Government Council expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the special Ramadan Feeding scheme in the Area, saying the situation in Mokwa is a deviation from what is obtainable in other places.

House Leader of the Council, Hon Abubakar Isah while speaking in a live radio programme (Power FM, Vida) monitored by our correspondent explained that money for the special Iftar is not with the Councilors as being speculated in some quarters but in the Accounts of Village Heads who claimed to be chairmen of committees in charge of the process.

He therefore called on the State government to urgently look into the process to correct the abnormalities, maintaining that, the Legislative Arm has no idea about the total amount sent by the state government and has not been carried along by the Council Chairman of Mokwa Local Government.

According to Hon Abubakar Isah, “I have been receiving several phone calls from our people and other stakeholders”.

A monitoring team from the Ministry of Information and Strategy on Wednesday claimed that it is assessing, evaluating and analysing the strategic movement of the Palliatives at its storage platform.

The stockpile of the Palliatives, the transport vendors for movement of the stocks to various zones of the State.