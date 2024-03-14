Ramadan: We’re Not Disbursing N20,000 Support Funds – Oyo Govt

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has refuted the rumours making rounds that his administration is giving citizens N20,000 as Ramadan support funds.

The State Government made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan, the state capital.

News emanated during the week that Governor Seyi Makinde authorised N20,000 for each Oyo State resident to use as a Ramadan Support Fund.

Reacting to the rumours on social media, the state government advised the people in the state to disregard the reports.

READ ALSO:

The warning advised locals to be cautious of con artists who plan to take advantage of the situation to swindle them.

The statement said, “The attention of the Oyo State Government has been drawn to a trending piece of fake news that Governor Makinde has approved N20,000 Ramadan 2024 Support Fund.

“The purveyors of the said fake news also put up a strange website where they urged residents to apply for the bogus fund.

“Please note that there is no ongoing N20,000 Ramadan Support Fund and that the piece of news did not originate from Oyo State Government.

“Governor Makinde has been running an open and transparent government and whatever intervention the government deems fit to add to already-existing measures to cushion the effects of economic hardship on residents of the state will not be done in obscurity.

“All residents of the state will be informed through the official channels of information and not some fraudulent but widely circulated piece of news like the one on the Ramadan Support Fund.”