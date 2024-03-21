Ramadan: VP Shettima Emphasises Forgiveness, Generosity

Vice President Kashim Shettima has underscored the significance of forgiveness and generosity during Ramadan. A presidential statement on Wednesday said Shettima said this at the breaking of his fast in the Presidential Villa.

He said posterity would remember Tinubu kindly as a decisive leader for his pivotal role in guiding Nigeria towards prosperity and stability.

According to him, the unifying power of Ramadan transcends any divides among Nigerians. The VP praised the leadership qualities and sacrifices of Tinubu, noting that leadership required sacrifice, tenacity of purpose and commitment.