Ramadan: Unity, A Strategic Lever For Cohesion – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has enjoined Muslims to observe Ramadan with intense devotion because it is a sacred, mandatory pillar of Islam designed to foster piety, spiritual rejuvenation, and self-discipline.

In a press release issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Paramount Ruler, Bode Durojaiye, Oba Owoade, addressed a large crowd of Muslims on Friday at the Central Mosque in Oyo City, after the Jumaat Service.

The Royal Father stated that this holy month marks the revelation of the Qur’an, providing a time to maximise rewards through prayer, fasting, and charity while strengthening one’s relationship with Allah.

According to him, “additionally, fasting helps Muslims develop self-control and mindfulness, as they are constantly reminded of their dependence on God. It is a practice that strengthens their willpower, as they refrain from life’s basic pleasures to focus on spiritual matters.

“Muslims believe that through fasting, they cleanse themselves of impurities and grow closer to Allah by sincerely dedicating themselves to worship, reflection, and prayer.

“In other words, during Ramadan, Muslims engage in a variety of religious practices to enhance their faith. This includes extra prayers, such as the Taraweeh prayers, which are held every night during the month.

“These prayers, offered after the Isha (night) prayer, are an important way to draw closer to Allah, as they involve reciting portions of the Quran”.

Furthermore, the Alaafin pointed out that one of the most significant aspects of Ramadan is the emphasis on charity, arguing that Muslims are encouraged to give generously to those in need, and many view this as a way to purify their wealth and earn Allah’s blessings.

On the imperative of unity, Oba Owoade noted that national unity can only be predicated on mutual trust and understanding, reciprocal friendly/brotherly/sisterly relations, as well as shared interests, values and aspirations.

The national unity would only best be promoted through tolerance and accommodation of each other’s differences, opinions, ethnic, religious and communal identities.

“In a country as diverse as Nigeria — over 200 million people, 500 languages, more than 200 ethnic groups, and three major religions—the search for national unity is not just a noble aspiration; it is a strategic necessity for nation-building, deepening democracy, and unlocking sustainable development.

“True unity demands deliberate trust-building and reconciliation. It cannot be achieved without confronting, and where possible correcting, those wrongs that continue to shape relationships between communities and the country”.