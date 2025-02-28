Ramadan: UN Chief Calls For Peace, Unity

Share

As Muslims around the world begin observing the Holy Month of Ramadan, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres on Friday wished the Muslim Faithful peace and unity in the holy month.

In his video message sighted by New Telegraph, Guterres expressed his warmest wishes to Muslims worldwide and reflected on the values of compassion, empathy, and generosity that define Ramadan.

The Secretary-General noted that Ramadan is not only a time for spiritual reflection but also an opportunity to reconnect with family and community and to remember those who are less fortunate.

He dedicated a special part of his message to those enduring displacement and violence, offering his support to individuals in regions such as Gaza, Sudan, the Sahel, and other areas affected by conflict and hardship.

Guterres also shared his annual tradition of visiting Muslim communities across the globe during Ramadan, where he fasts with them to reaffirm the values of Islam and remind the world of its true face.

The secretary-general concluded his message by calling on people around the world to be uplifted by the values of Ramadan, urging them to embrace their shared humanity and work together to build a more just and peaceful world

“I send my warmest wishes as Muslims around the world begin observing the Holy Month of Ramadan. Ramadan embodies the values of compassion, empathy and generosity.

“It is an opportunity to reconnect with family and community. A chance to remember those less fortunate.

“To all those who will spend this sacred time amid displacement and violence, I wish to express a special message of support.” he stated

