Ramadan: Turkish Writer Condemns Arrest Of Non-Fasting Muslims In Kano

The Senior Fellow on Islam and Modernity at Cato Institute, Mustafa Akyol, has condemned the arrest of non-fasting Muslims by Hisbah, the Islamic police in Kano State.

The journalist and Senior Lecturer at Boston College viewed that participating in the fast by Muslims should not be by compulsion due to the fear of authorities like the Hisbah.

Akyol, the author of ‘Islam without Extremes: A Muslim Case for Liberty’ said, “Such ‘Ramadan laws,’ in Nigeria or elsewhere, are absurd — rationally and also religiously. Because Muslims should fast for the sake of God, not out of the fear of the police.”

Meanwhile, the 11 Muslims, ten men and a woman who were reportedly arrested on Tuesday, when they were seen eating during the Ramadan fast that started Monday, March 11 were released after swearing an oath that they would not purposely miss a fast again.

Hisbah usually carry out searches of eateries and markets every year during Ramadan, as the spokesman, Lawal Fagge told the BBC: “We got 11 persons on Tuesday including a lady selling groundnuts who was seen eating from her wares and some persons alerted us…

The other 10 were men and were arrested across the city especially close to markets where a lot of activities happen. We don’t arrest non-Muslims because this doesn’t concern them and the only time they could be guilty of a crime is when we find out they cook food to sell to Muslims that are supposed to be fasting.”