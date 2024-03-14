Ramadan: Turkish Writer Condemns Arrest of Non-fasting Muslims in Kano

A senior fellow at the Cato Institute and the author of ‘Islam without Extremes: A Muslim Case for Liberty’ has condemned the arrest of non-fasting Muslims by the Kano State Hisbah Board for eating during Ramadan.

Eleven people were reportedly arrested on Tuesday by Hisbah at eateries and markets for allegedly violating the fast. Hisbah spokesman, Lawal Fagge, had told the BBC: “We got 11 persons on Tuesday including a lady selling groundnuts who was seen eating from her wares and some persons alerted us.

“The other 10 were men and were arrested across the city especially close to markets where a lot of activities happen.” He added: “We don’t arrest non-Muslims because this doesn’t concern them and the only time they could be guilty of a crime is when we find out they cook food to sell to Muslims that are supposed to be fasting.”

However, Akyol said participating in the fast should not be by compulsion due to the fear of authorities like the Hisbah. The Turkish journalist said: “Such ‘Ramadan laws’ in Nigeria or elsewhere are absurd — rationally and also religiously. “Because Muslims should fast for the sake of God, not out of the fear of the police.”