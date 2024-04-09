Ramadan: Tinubu supporters distribute 50,000 food boxes to vulnerable Nigerians

A coalition of youth support groups of President Bola Tinubu are set to conclude the distribution of 50,000 family food boxes to vulnerable Nigerians across the nation during the holy month of Ramadan.

The groups who were supported by the Minister and Minister of State Youth, the six Senior Special Assistants to the President on Community Engagement, the EVC NASENI, DG SMEDAN, Youth Focused aides of the President, and select partners, undertook initiative to assist vulnerable families across Nigeria during the holy month of Ramadan. The program involves distributing free family food boxes to 50,000 vulnerable families in the country and is set to conclude today. Each Family Food Box contains dry food items that include rice, semolina, tomato paste and other food supplies to feed a family for five days.

The distribution to families across Nigeria in the past three weeks has been carried out through various community-focused outreaches. The Family Food Box Distribution Initiative is scheduled to end across all the geopolitical regions in Nigeria this week. Seyi Tinubu, Patron of the City Boy Movement, in his comments, thanked the supporters, volunteers, and partners for their valuable contributions to the success of the program.

He expressed his appreciation to all the private sector partners who donated various items and the volunteers drawn from every section of the country, regardless of creed, tribe, and religion, who showed that the spirit of community and caring for one another is still strong and alive in Nigeria. He prayed for the Almighty to bless and reward everyone participating in the programme. It would be recalled that the nationwide distribution programme, which happened simultaneously, was flagged off in Abuja three weeks ago by the Minister of State for Youth, EVC NASENI, Senior Special Assistants to the President and various youth-focused aides of the President who have been critical for the proper implementation and distribution.