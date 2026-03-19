Ramadan: Tinubu Group Distributes Food Items, Cash To Muslims.]

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has distributed food items and cash to Muslim communities, women’s groups, and members of the campaign organisation in Ondo State in commemoration of Ramadan.

The Director General (DG) of the group, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, said the cash and food items distributed were part of the group’s activities to reach out to members during the Ramadan period and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Apart from cash, other items distributed to the Muslim communities included rice, beans, spaghetti, juices, and salt, among other food items.

Adegoroye, who was represented by former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, said the gift items were in line with the conjunction of what the Quran says that during Ramadan, Muslims should try to give out to the needy.

According to him, Tinubu’s support group, led by Adegoroye, is to give some items to the needy of the Muslim faith, to facilitate with them for the month of Ramadan.

Oluboyo advised Muslim communities to participate in politics to benefit more from the dividends of democracy and good governance.

He also admonished Muslim women to engage actively in politics. He said women would bring development to their families, communities, and countries if given the right place in the political environment.

He said, “If a Muslim is involved in politics, he has a very big scope and chance to excel, to do well, because all that politics is all about is encompassed in the Holy Quran. So you must be fearful, honest, forward-looking, and make sure of redistribution of wealth.

“If a Muslim, a true Muslim, is involved in politics, I believe it will do well, having the heart of a believer, having the mind of a Muslim, will enable him to do well. That is why I say yes, we have some Christians who are good believers. But I want to say that I am very familiar. I know more about Muslim than Christianity. So if Muslims can come out in politics, the more the merrier.”

Oluboyo said the reason Muslims are not represented in the cabinets of many state governments is because of their non-participation in politics.

He said, ” I wish you to encourage the Muslims to obtain a Western education, not only an Arabic education. By that, they should be encouraged to participate in politics. Muslims saw politics as a dirty game. That is a barrier for them. They saw it as a dirty game, not reliable, and not trustworthy. And they don’t want to involve themselves.

“I must say it, I rely on Muslim women generally, more than men, because, you know, women have a very large heart. Muslim, apart, women have a very large heart, and they are trustworthy Muslims. Women will not deceive you when it comes to issues. They will tell you how it is, and they will not collect money from somebody and go and do otherwise.”