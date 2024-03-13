Ramadan: Tinubu Calls On Nigerians To Pray For Peace, Stability

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined the Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque to observe Ramadan Tafsir ( Holy Qur’an), urging them to pray for peace and stability in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Ramadan lecture, President Tinubu urged Muslims to show compassion to one another, their neighbours, and the less fortunate members of society when he opened the annual Tafsir.

”We thank Almighty Allah for sparing us to see another holy month of Ramadan. We thank Allah for sparing us through the elections and giving us the opportunity to be Nigerians.

”Yes, things are tough, but Allah has ordained us to make sacrifices, discipline ourselves, help others, and be kind to ourselves.

”May Almighty God, that gave us this opportunity, strengthen our resolve; help us change our country, and extend our love to our neighbours.

”We face challenges of kidnapping, banditry, and others. May Allah show mercy on all of us, the dead, and accept our good deeds.

”May Almighty Allah give us strength and a good life to see the month of Ramadan through and to continue in good faith to worship him. I advise all of us to continue to pray for our country,” the President said.