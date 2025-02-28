Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has highlighted the positive economic trends, saying his administration’s bold reforms were beginning to yield results.

The President who spoke on Friday noted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the last quarter of 2024 showed significant improvement compared to the same period in 2023.

While congratulating the Muslims on the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan fasting season, Tinubu acknowledged that the once-soaring prices of essential food items were now declining, providing relief to Nigerians observing the fast.

He also pointed to the stabilization of the exchange rate and the decrease in fuel prices as signs of economic recovery.

In an official statement released on Friday, February 28, 2025, the President emphasized the spiritual significance of Ramadan, urging Muslims to embrace its teachings of piety, self-discipline, and generosity.

He described Ramadan as a period of deep spiritual reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and compassion towards humanity.

He encouraged Muslims to use the holy month to strengthen their faith and relationships, fostering peace and unity in their communities.

He called on Nigerians to reflect on the values of humility and selflessness and extend kindness to the less fortunate.

As the wet season approaches, the President also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to boosting agricultural productivity through targeted input support, mechanization, and innovative farming initiatives aimed at achieving food security and self-sufficiency.

He reassured Nigerians that his administration remains focused on building a resilient and prosperous nation.

Calling for collective prayers and action, Tinubu urged all Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliations, to pray for the continued growth and stability of the nation.

He emphasized that unity and peace are crucial to national progress and encouraged everyone to demonstrate a shared commitment to these values through their words and actions.

The President wished all Muslims a spiritually fulfilling Ramadan, praying for divine blessings, peace, and renewal for individuals and the country.

He expressed hope that Nigerians would emerge from the holy month stronger, more united, and more determined to build a prosperous future.

