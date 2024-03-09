Ramadan: Sultan Urges Muslims To Look Out For Moon

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar has advised Muslims Ummah to start looking for a new moon of Ramadan beginning Saturday.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available to newsmen in Sokoto by the Chairman of the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on moon sighting, Professor Sambo Waliyi Jumaidu.

The statement further advised Muslims Ummah to report to their village of District heads in the event of sighting the new crescent for onward communication to the sultan.

The statement read thus:: “This is to inform the general public that Sunday, 10th March 2024 which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1445 AH.

“Muslims therefore are requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1445 AH on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest District Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR mni, the Sultan of Sokoto ” the statement stated.