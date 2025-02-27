Ramadan: Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Muslims To Sight New Moon Friday

Share

On Thursday, the Sultanate Council of Sokoto announced that Friday, February 28, will mark the beginning of the search for the new moon of Ramadan 1446AH.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

According to the statement, Muslims are directed to look out for the new moon on Friday and report any sighting to their nearest District or Village Head.

The reported sightings will then be communicated to the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for a formal announcement.

To facilitate communication, the Sultanate Council has provided the following phone numbers: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08099945903, 07067146900.

Share

Please follow and like us: