Ramadan: Sokoto Women Support Orphans, Vulnerable Individuals

The Sokoto Women Zakat and Waqf Initiative has extended support to 103 orphaned families by providing Sallah clothing and assisted 50 vulnerable women with N20,000 each alongside essential food items to ease their needs during Ramadan.

Speaking on the initiative on Sunday, the leader of the group, Malama Amina Sakaba, emphasized that the gesture reflects the women’s commitment to alleviating economic hardship among their sisters.

“This initiative is part of our dedication to supporting orphans and their mothers so they can rise above poverty and meet their daily needs more easily,” Sakaba said.

She added that the 103 orphans and their mothers would now have new clothes for the upcoming Sallah celebration at the end of Ramadan.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for making this possible.

“Additionally, 50 vulnerable women will each receive N20,000 and food items, which we believe will help reduce their burden during this sacred month,” she stated.

Sakaba assured that the group remains committed to exploring more ways to support vulnerable members of society, particularly orphans and their mothers.

The Chairman of the Sokoto State Zakat and Endowment Agency, Malam Lawal Maidoki, commended the women’s dedication and encouraged them to continue their efforts.

While delivering a lecture titled “The Importance of Supporting Orphans and Its Benefits in Islam,” Maidoki urged women to devote themselves to uplifting orphans and vulnerable individuals.

“Caring for orphans and the less privileged is a great act of ibadah that brings immense rewards. Those who engage in such acts are promised blessings from Allah and a path toward Jannah,” he said.

He further called on more individuals and organisations to support charitable initiatives, emphasizing their importance in fostering a more compassionate society.

