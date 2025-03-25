Ramadan: Sokoto Lawmaker Extends Love To Constituents

Share

Mani Maishinko, representing Silame/Binji Federal Constituency under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has distributed cash assistance worth N43 million, along with food items and clothing materials, to 3,500 households in Sokoto State.

The initiative aims to bring relief to his constituents, especially the vulnerable, during Ramadan and in preparation for the upcoming Sallah celebration.

Maishinko emphasized that this gesture is part of his broader efforts to empower his constituents and improve their living standards.

“This is a small way of alleviating the suffering of my people during this sacred period. I remain committed to their welfare and will continue to support them in every way possible,” he said.

The Lawmaker urged beneficiaries to make good use of the assistance and extend kindness to others in need.

Bello Goronyo, Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State, commended Maishinko for his generosity and dedication to his people.

Beneficiaries including orphans, widows, divorcees, and youth groups all expressed gratitude for the support.

The distribution package included:N43 million in cash assistance, more than 3,500 bags of grains, including rice, maize, millet, and guinea corn, Clothing materials for less privileged individuals

This act of kindness is reminiscent of similar efforts by other Lawmakers to support their constituents during significant celebrations.

Earlier Aminu Sani Jaji, a Federal Lawmaker from Zamfara State had donated 3,000 rams and N250 million to support Muslim faithful and less privileged individuals during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

