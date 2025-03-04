Ramadan: Sokoto Govt Distributes N1.35bn To Feeding Centres

Share

The Sokoto State Government has distributed N1.355 billion to support Ramadan feeding centers across the state, aiming to provide palliatives to the less privileged during the holy month of Ramadan.

The funds will be distributed across 244 wards in 23 Local Government Areas and 27 feeding centers for physically challenged persons.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu stated that this initiative is part of the administration’s efforts to assist needy Muslims across the state with food during iftar.

He noted that the program aims to bridge the gap between the rich and the needy, as well as support vulnerable groups who struggle to make ends meet due to their economic status.

The governor also recalled that the state Ramadan feeding committee was inaugurated last week, and the distribution of food and other items to 150 feeding centers across the metropolis has commenced.

The gesture is aimed at ensuring that people live happily during the blessed month of Ramadan.

He said each of the 244 political wards received N5 million to provide food and essential items for breaking fast.

According to him,27 feeding centers for physically challenged persons will also receive N5 million each.

The administration will continue to introduce social welfare programmes to assist the weak, needy, and vulnerable.

Governor Aliyu urged those entrusted with the funds to handle the task with fairness and integrity, putting the fear of Allah first in their actions.

He also appealed to the public to be orderly and cooperative during the distribution of food.

