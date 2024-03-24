Ramadan: Sokoto First Lady Distributes Food Items To Over 3,000 Women 

The wife of the Sokoto State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu had distributed food items that includes cottons of Taliya, Yam tubers, vegetable cooking oil and bag of rice to 3000 women in the state.

The multi million naira food stuff was distributed to assist the people especially the less privillage in the society to perform their fasting with ease .

She also assured women of the present administration’s determination to support them in the state in order to boost their businesses.

She said, “Already all hands are on desk to ensure women receive free medical services in the state”.

“Women are part of Ahmad Aliyu’s administration having appointed commissioners, Directors and Special Assistants”.

She emphasized that, this effort was provided by Governor Ahmad Aliyu led government for the people to cushion the effects of the economic downturn during this holy month of Ramadan.

Mrs Aliyu therefore, disclosed that, the bags of rice had just been delivered and decided to distribute them as carefully organised by the Honourable Commissioner Hajiya Hadiza Ahmed Shagari Ministry for Women Affairs, Sokoto.

The bags of rice were shared among different strata and organizations in the State which benefited over 3,000 t at the Government House, Sokoto.

Among beneficiaries, are women groups, party Excutives of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State, those Present at the distribution centre and representatives from all the 244 wards across Sokoto State.