The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, has extended a heartfelt message of goodwill to the Muslim Ummah in the state as they commence the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dsp Ahmad Rufa’i, the Command PPRO, further stated that the Commissioner called on all good people of Sokoto to seize this sacred period for deep reflection, prayer, and the strengthening of communal bonds.

While congratulating the faithful on the commencement of this holy period, CP Musa emphasised that the essence of Ramadan transcends fasting; it is a time for self-purification, tolerance, and submission to divine will.

He urged residents to translate these spiritual values into their daily conduct by strictly complying with all stipulated laws of the land.

“The Command under my watch is committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all worshippers and residents throughout this period and beyond,” CP Musa stated.

“However, peace is a collective responsibility. I call on the good people of Sokoto to avoid any actions or associations that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.”

The Commissioner specifically advised citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.

He warned against making inflammatory statements or engaging in acts capable of disrupting the relative peace the state currently enjoys.

“We must not allow the sanctity of this holy month to be violated by mischief-makers. Let us use this time to pray for the continued peace and progress of Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole,” CP Musa added.

The Command assures all residents of adequate security before, during, and after the Ramadan period. Patrols have been intensified, and intelligence gathering has been bolstered to ensure a swift response to any security threats.

Citizens are encouraged to reach out to the Command via the following emergency lines in case of any distress:

· Sokoto State Police Command Control Room Line: 08026451719

· Police Public Relations Office (PPRO):08032861946