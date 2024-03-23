Ramadan: Show How N6bn Was Spent, APC Challenges Gov Yusuf 

…Distributes 5000-50Kg Rice To Members

As the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) begins the distribution of food commodities palliative to the 44 Local Government Areas and Wards in Kano State, the party has challenged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to openly show how he spent N6 billion set aside for this year 2024 Ramadan Feedings.

Speaking while unveiling the distribution of the food commodities to their members at Dawkin Tofa Local Government on Saturday, the APC State Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, said that they decided to come to the rescue of their supporters and indeed other indigenes to alleviate their economic hardship.

Abdullahi Abbas, notes that “the National Chairman of APC, Dr Umar Ganduje, the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, the Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Bichi, and host of others including myself and the Chief of Staff Mallam Muhammad Garba, donated our money