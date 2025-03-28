Ramadan: Shettima Seeks Prayers For Tinubu

Share

As the Ramadan period comes to a close on Saturday, Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians to continue praying for the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and peace, stability, and progress in the country.

Specifically, the Vice President sought prayers for God to grant the President wisdom and strength to steer the nation toward unity and prosperity.

Shettima made this call on Friday during the closing ceremony of Tafsir (Quranic recitation) for the month of Ramadan at the State House Mosque in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He emphasized that prayer remains the believer’s strongest refuge, a sanctuary where hopes are nurtured and destinies are shaped.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said, “It is our greatest weapon against despair and the most powerful armor for those entrusted with leadership.

“In this spirit, I urge us all to continue praying for our beloved nation and the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“May Almighty Allah grant him the wisdom, strength, and resolve to continue steering the ship of our great nation towards peace, unity, and prosperity.

“May He protect him from harm, fortify his heart with courage, and guide his every effort in service to the Nigerian people.”

He reminded the gathering that governance is a collective responsibility and not solely the burden of the government.

He emphasized the indispensable role of religious leaders in shaping societal values and guiding the moral conscience of the people.

“Our religious leaders, whose voices echo the moral conscience of our society, play an indispensable role in shaping our values and guiding our hearts.

“Their service reminds us of the ideals that must define us: integrity, justice, and an unyielding commitment to the welfare of others. To them, we owe our deepest gratitude,” he said.

Shettima urged the Muslim faithful to embody the values of Ramadan, sacrifice, discipline, and love in their daily lives, stressing that as Ramadan ends, its lessons should continue to guide their actions.

“The days of devotion, self-restraint, and reflection must not be confined to Ramadan alone; rather, they must illuminate the path we walk every day.

“Fasting has not only taught us sacrifice and discipline, but it has also awakened in us a profound sense of empathy.

“It has reminded us of the struggles of the less privileged, the hunger of the destitute, and the responsibilities we bear toward those in need.

“But as Ramadan draws to a close, we must ask ourselves: What have we truly gained if we revert to old habits of neglect, indifference, and discord? The true test of faith is not how we worship during Ramadan but how we embody its values after it.

“Let us, therefore, carry the spirit of this sacred month into our daily lives. Let us extend kindness where there is cruelty, offer generosity where there is want, and radiate love where there is division.

“Let us be ambassadors of Islam not only in public but also in our most private moments, embodying the goodness that defines our faith.”

The Vice President prayed for Almighty Allah to deepen Nigerians’ sense of duty to their nation and to one another.

“May He make Nigeria a land of peace, unity, and enduring prosperity. May He grant us the fortitude to serve with sincerity and the wisdom to lead with compassion,” he prayed.

Shettima also thanked the leadership of the State House Mosque for working tirelessly to make the 2025 Tafsir and Iftar a success.

He conveyed President Tinubu’s heartfelt appreciation to the mosque team for their dedication.

“May Allah’s infinite mercy and blessings descend upon us all. May He accept our fasts, strengthen our faith, and grant us the reward of the righteous.

“May He bless our beloved nation, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and guide us toward a future of peace, justice, and boundless progress,” he prayed.

