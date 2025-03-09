Ramadan: Seyi Tinubu, Olawande Break Fast With Sokoto Youths

Share

The Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande, and Seyi Tinubu, founder of Renewed Hope Youth Initiative, broke the Ramadan fast with Muslim youths in Sokoto on Sunday.

Speaking at the Government House Chamber in Sokoto, Olawande emphasized the importance of identifying with youths during Ramadan.

He also announced plans to empower selected youths, enabling them to become self-reliant.

Olawande highlighted the significance of youth development, citing them as the pillars and future leaders of the country.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its youth-friendly policies, including the newly initiated student loan program.

Olawande also commended the administration’s efforts to increase federal allocation to states and local governments, which has positively impacted Sokoto State.

Additionally, Olawande mentioned the distribution of CNG conversion vehicles and the construction of Renewed Hope housing to address housing deficits.

Responding, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu expressed gratitude for the visit and praised Seyi Tinubu’s nationwide engagement with youth, promoting gender balancing and youth participation in politics.

The governor emphasized the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government’s commitment to youth development through various policies and programs.

He highlighted his administration’s efforts, including appointing youth to cabinet positions and implementing free education policies regardless of tribe or religious inclination.

The new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has also trained many youths in skill acquisition for self-reliance.

