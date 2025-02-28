Ramadan: Senator Alli Congratulates Muslims 

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli representing Oyo South Senatorial District has extended heartfelt congratulations to Muslims in Oyo State and across Nigeria on the sighting of the moon, signaling the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Alli described Ramadan as a period of deep reflection, devotion, and self-discipline, urging Muslims to maximise the spiritual benefits of the sacred month.

He emphasised the significance of fasting, prayers and acts of charity during Ramadan.

The lawmaker called on Muslims to use the opportunity to pray for peace, unity and prosperity in Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

Alli encouraged Muslims to uphold the values of patience, kindness and generosity, which define the essence of Ramadan, and to extend a helping hand to the less privileged in society.

He expressed hope that the spiritual exercises undertaken during Ramadan would bring immense rewards and foster greater harmony in the nation.

The lawmaker also prayed for divine blessings and strength for all Muslims throughout the fasting period.

Share

Please follow and like us: