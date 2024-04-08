Ramadan: Seek Peace In Face Of Adversity, Cleric Charges Nigerians

As Muslim faithful worldwide look forward to the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Chief Imam of Gateway Central Mosque, Sango Ota, Ogun State, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyy Owoade Ayegbajeje, has charged Nigerians to seek peace in the face of adversity, saying the spate of insecurity as well as the economic situation in Nigeria should be enough to strengthen the faith of Muslims across Nigeria.

Imam Ayegbajeje stated this yesterday at this year’s Ramadan lecture, organised by the Alimosho chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress under the leadership of Alhaji Adewale Hamzat, who is the Akinrogun Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and also the coordinator General of the OPC in Alimosho Local Government. In his sermon, Ayegbajeje said the holy month of Ramadan is for the Muslim to move closer to Allah, insisting that the best way to live is to impact the society “We thank the Alimosho chapter of the OPC for organising this lecture, as part of its annual programme.

All of us should seek peace in face of adversity. Nigeria needs peace to confront the various challenges in the country. That is the best way to solve the various problems in the country,” the cleric stated, citing various Quran verses to buttress his sermons. Meanwhile, Alhaji Hamzat in his speech, said efforts are on to change the course of history in Nigeria. He noted that OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, is determined to ensure peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

He flayed those behind the various social media attacks on Adams, describing them as social media parasites and cowards. Akinrogun also insisted that no amount of attack would change the positive image Nigerians- both home and abroad have about the Yoruba generallissimo. “Let me restate the fact that it is the OPC’s aims and objectives to preach and ensure peace in Yoruba land.

It is also our responsibility to fight for the interest of the Yoruba both home and abroad. “In doing our sacred duties as an organisation, I urge the Federal Government to look inwards in addressing the security challenges in the country. “From his background, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has all it takes to change the narratives of this country.

The security challenges in Yoruba land is a major challenge that must be tackled head long. “OPC is blessed with over six million members that are ready to secure Yorubaland. We are ready to go all out to salvage the situation,” he said.