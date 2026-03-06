Ramadan: Scholar Urges Repentance, Prayers Over Banditry

An Islamic scholar, Prof Muhammad Lemo, has called for spiritual renewal and collective repentance among Nigerians. Delivering a sermon at the ongoing Ramadan Tafsir in Bauchi, the cleric stressed that banditry and terrorism demand sincere supplication and a return to the fear of Allah.

He observed that the escalating violence has not only threatened life and property but also challenged the government’s capacity to ensure citizens’ safety.

]According to him, Ramadan presents an opportunity for the Muslim Ummah to seek Allah’s intervention in restoring peace and stability to affected communities, especially in Northern Nigeria.

Umar also condoled with the Bauchi State Government and residents of Gwana District in Alkaleri LGA over recent attacks that displaced several families. Drawing from the Qur’an and Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), he reminded Nigerians that Islam upholds the sanctity of human life and condemns acts of violence and injustice.