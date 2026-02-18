Ramadan: Saraki Urges Muslims To Deepen Service To Humanity

…Distributes food items to Muslim faithful

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has felicitated Muslim faithful on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, urging them to use the sacred period to deepen compassion, strengthen responsibility, and renew their commitment to the service of humanity.

In a Ramadan message made available to journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki described Ramadan as a season of reflection, self-discipline, and renewed dedication to moral values.

Quoting the teaching of the Holy Prophet, Prophet Muhammad, he said: “The most beloved of people to Allah are those who are most beneficial to people,” noting that the essence of fasting goes beyond abstaining from food and drink, while stressing that the holy month calls for conscious efforts to uplift others and strengthen social bonds.

He added: “Beyond abstaining from food and drink, this is a time to look out for one another a little more deliberately, to be patient in our words, fair in our dealings, and dependable in every responsibility entrusted to us.”

Saraki added that the true spirit of Ramadan is best reflected in everyday acts of kindness, noting that even small gestures often carry deep meaning for those in need.

Meanwhile, as part of his usual annual Ramadan practice, Saraki has also commenced the distribution of food items across Kwara State to support Muslim faithful, religious and traditional leaders, party members, youth and women groups, professional associations, as well as less privileged and indigent families.

The Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate also offered prayers for the nation, asking Allah to accept the fasting and supplications of the faithful and bring relief to citizens facing hardship.

He said: “May Allah accept our fasting and prayers, ease the difficulties many families are facing, comfort those in mourning, grant healing to the sick, and guide our leaders to act with wisdom and integrity.”

Saraki prayed that the holy month would bring peace, unity, and spiritual renewal to Nigerians and Muslims across the world.