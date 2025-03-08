Ramadan: Saraki Preaches Love, Empathy For Less Privileged

Share

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has admonished well-meaning and public-spirited individuals in the society on the spirit of community development and service to the underprivileged to engender a peaceful, united and crime-free society.

Saraki gave the admonition in Ilorin, the State capital, while hosting Kwara Indigenous businessmen, non-political associations, individuals, and artisans to iftar in his residence.

According to a statement by Saraki’s Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, the guests, in their hundreds, joined the former Senate President to observe Magrib, Ishai, and Taraweeh prayers.

“This heartwarming event showcased Saraki’s commitment to building connections with his community and promoting unity among the people,” the statement read.

Speaking further at the iftar gathering, Saraki appreciated the presence of the guests and their efforts towards a peaceful and economically advanced Kwara, urging them not to rest on their oars.

While acknowledging that there are a number of challenges in the country, the former Senate President said with prayers and collective efforts, the State, and nation at large, would overcome all travails.

Those present took turns to appreciate Saraki for the annual practice of bringing the people together to pray, break their holy fast and share spiritual admonition as Islamic devotees.

They noted that the gesture has helped immeasurably to solidify bonds, promote love, help the less privileged during the holy month of Ramadan and also chart ways forward for Saraki’s home State.

