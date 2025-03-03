Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu Preaches Sacrifice, Peace, Harmony

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his warm felicitations to all Muslim faithful as they commence the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, who described Ramadan as a sacred month and a time for deep reflection, renewed faith, and acts of kindness, urged Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, to be compassionate and generous to one another during the fasting season.

The governor said the commencement of the Muslim fasting season, which started on March 1, coinciding with the first day of a new month, and Christians’ Lenten season, which starts from Wednesday, March 5, is a double coincidence and therefore urged people to live in peace and harmony.

He said: “Ramadan Kareem to all our Muslim brothers and sisters. This sacred month is a time for deep reflection, renewed faith, and acts of kindness. May your fasting and prayers bring you peace, prosperity, and abundant blessings.

“As we embrace the values of compassion, unity, and generosity, let us uplift one another and extend love to those in need. Lagos is a home for all, and in this season of devotion, we pray for continued progress and harmony in our state and beyond.”

