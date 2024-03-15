Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu Charges Muslims to Help the Needy, Show Love

Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has urged Muslims in the country to show love and help the needy at this time. The governor stated this on March 11 while speaking at the special Ramadan prayer held at the State House mosque complex with the theme; ‘Allah will not change the way of a people, until they change what is in their hearts’.

He said his message for all Muslims across the country is to come together to love each other and bear each others’ burden in one way or the other. “This is a time of love and giving.People must give out their excesses and they should be able to share what they have with people. They should show compassion during Ramadan and during lent. Show love, feed the vulnerable people and at the end of the day, all of us will come out smiling.”

However, Hon Olanrewaju Layode, Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs in his welcome address enjoined all Muslim faithful to commit the state and the nation at large into the hands of Almighty Allah throughout the holy month. “I call on our people and in particular our Muslim brethren to avail ourselves with the training and serenity that Ramadan affords to cleanse our hearts, enrich our souls with virtues and re-dedicate ourselves to the good of humanity and the development and progress of our dear State, Lagos and our great country, Nigeria.

He charged the Muslims to cater for the less privileged as commanded by the Holy Qur’an, especially during this critical economic downturn. “Let us remember to cater for the less privileged around us as commanded by the Holy Qur’an, especially during this critical economic downturn even as we abstain from all forms of wrongdoing even beyond the fasting period. Dr. Munirudeen Ar-Riyadi, the guest lecturer in his lecture titled; Observing Ramadan Like Never Before’ tasks Muslims to address Ramadan as a spiritual journey. “Let us see it as if we want to embark on a spiritual journey for a month.

We look at Ramadan as a commandment from Almighty Allah. Ramadan is made compulsory for you, you must fast and you cannot just fast Ramadan the way you like or the way you want; you need to understudy what you are expected to do during that month. It has to be done in accordance with the Qur’an. “Ramadan is not aimed at starving you nor to suffer you, neither to punish you, rather, it is for you to attain a change of your ways. See it as a time to move closer to Allah. If you move closer to Allah, your problems will be solved,” he said.