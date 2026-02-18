Ramadan: Remi Tinubu Felicitates Muslims

The first Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the commencement of the 2026 Ramadan.

The first Lady in her Ramadan message urged the muslims to pray for peace, unity and national prosperity of Nigeria during the holy month.

She prayed that the sacred period of fasting and devotion would usher in peace, joy and spiritual fulfilment for families and the nation at large.

READ ALSO:

Also, Mrs Tinubu urged Nigerians to use the season to intercede for the country’s continued stability and development.

“During this holy month of fasting and prayers, I urge us all to remember our beloved nation in prayers for greater peace and prosperity.

“May Almighty Allah accept all our supplications, forgive all our sins and answer all our prayers,” she said.

She further urged citizens to remember Nigeria in their prayers for greater peace and prosperity.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III had on Tuesday announced the commencement of the Ramadan fasting on Wednesday, 18 February, 2026 after sighting the crescent moon.

According to him, the crescent moon was sighted in almost every part of the country on Tuesday, the 29th day of the month of Sha’aban, signifying that Wednesday is the first day of Ramadan 1447.